Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Crash On Highway 58 Late Friday Night

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Highway 58 late Friday night.
 
At approximately 11:13 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 4900 Highway 58 on a two-vehicle traffic crash.
 
Police found that a Chevy Suburban, driven by a 27-year-old woman, was traveling south on Highway 58, while a Honda motorcycle was traveling north.
 
The Suburban turned left (east) on Jersey Pike in front of the motorcycle and a collision occurred.
 
The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Upcoming City Council Agenda

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE --- BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE 2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BOSTON, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. Order of Business for City Council IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : LEGAL a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3, Advertising, ... (click for more)

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response (2)

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Several days ago, in the daily installment of the Donald Trump-Nancy Pelosi soap opera, our Speaker of the House fired back after the President had labeled her as “incompetent.” Despite the fact she called the administration’s reaction to the coronavirus "opaque and often chaotic," the seemingly addled Pelosi, this fueled by the same cup of coffee as her insults, said, “Lives are ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Leads Kentucky Romp Over Lady Vols

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead a Kentucky romp over the UT Lady Vols on Friday night at the SEC Tournament. Howard broke the Wildcat season record for made 3-pointers as she hit on five in the 86-65 victory at Greenville, S.C. She also had five rebounds on the night. Kentucky advances to play Mississippi State on Saturday night, while #1 South Carolina ... (click for more)

#4 Dalton State Advances To SSAC Championship Game

#4 Dalton State used a solid second half effort from the free throw line to defeat (RV) Stillman (Ala.) 79-70 in the semifinals of the SSAC Basketball Championship at Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday afternoon. S tillman got the first basket to make it 2-0 but Kevon Tucker called the bank and deposited a three-ball to get the early lead. The Tigers were ... (click for more)


