Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Crash On Highway 58 Late Friday Night

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Highway 58 late Friday night.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 4900 Highway 58 on a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Police found that a Chevy Suburban, driven by a 27-year-old woman, was traveling south on Highway 58, while a Honda motorcycle was traveling north.

The Suburban turned left (east) on Jersey Pike in front of the motorcycle and a collision occurred.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

You can remain anonymous. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.



