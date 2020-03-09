Dalton Police Department Investigation Of Runaway Teenager Continues

The Dalton Police Department is still looking for a teenage girl who ran away from the custody of her group home last month and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who had contact with her the night she fled. 17-year-old Taylor Bailey is still missing.

Taylor Bailey was at the movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard in Dalton on Feb. 25, with her group home when she ran away. Dalton Police Department investigators determined that at 10 p.m. that night, she was in Calhoun, Ga., at the Calhoun Food & Tobacco convenience store at 901 Wall Street. She was seen talking to a man there who appears to be either white or Hispanic, wearing a dark shirt and driving a white Jeep Patriot SUV. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify this unknown male so they can speak with him about his interaction with Bailey that night. He is the last person they have confirmed to have had contact with her that night. Pictures of this individual are included with this release.



Taylor Bailey is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds. Her hair is dark brown and shoulder length and she has a scar over her right eye from a piercing. The last time she was seen, she was wearing black Hollister leggings, a burgundy colored t-shirt with the word “pink” on it, a thin blue jacket with a red stripe and white Adidas shoes. She was at the movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard with her group home when she ran away.



Anyone who knows the identity of the unknown male or who has information about the whereabouts of Taylor Bailey is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.

