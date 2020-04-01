 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Increases From 125 To 138 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go From 4,117 To 4,638; Walker County Has 2nd Case

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 138 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - up from 125 the day before. The cases have spiraled to 4,638 - up from the Tuesday report of 4,117. 

Officials said 952 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

Whitfield County remains at 10 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has two cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday.

Catoosa County has four cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 144 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a fourth death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 60 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 18 with one death. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 624 cases. There have been 19 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 293 cases with 15 deaths. There are now 365 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with four deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 250 cases with four deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 122 with three deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 480 cases with 27 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 94 cases with seven deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 83 cases and four deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 131 cases and one death. Clarke County (Athens) has 51 cases and has five deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 69 cases, but no deaths.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden said they will activate and deploy over 100 Guardsmen to any long-term care facility - assisted living facility or nursing home - with COVID-19 cases. The Governor and Adjutant General will send troops to specific locations to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among vulnerable residents.

"Georgia's top priority is increasing healthcare capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities," said Governor Kemp. "If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks."

"The Georgia National Guard stands ready to assist any long-term care facility in this time of need through staff training and implementation of infectious disease control measures," said Adjutant General Tom Carden. "Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle."

Twenty soldiers were headed to Pelham, Ga., on Wednesday to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home to audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility. This facility has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19. For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility. However, for Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 20 soldiers are going for training purposes.

This assignment is the first of several missions based on close cooperation with the Georgia National Guard, Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Georgia Health Care Association, and Georgia Center for Assisted Living.

 

On Tuesday, Governor Kemp announced a laboratory surge capacity plan "to quickly increase the availability of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 in Georgia. This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University. The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day."

"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," said Governor Kemp. "With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.

"We hope this surge capacity plan will allow federal and state public health officials to gain a more complete picture of COVID-19's impact on Georgia and better inform our collective decisions going forward. We expect this plan will lead to greater testing capacity and more insight into the number of positive cases in our state. I would like to thank University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and their respective staff for their hard work on this important partnership."

“Working collectively with our partners in the University System of Georgia will greatly expand our testing capacity. That means identifying more cases, getting more people into care, and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “This collaboration will not only provide much-needed capacity now, but it will ensure a robust state infrastructure for the future.”

“The increase in testing capacity is critical to Georgia’s effort to battle COVID-19 in our communities, and our institutions are working hard to make it happen,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The experts at Augusta University, Georgia State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Georgia understand that urgency and have the capacity and expertise to make this work for Georgia. We appreciate their hard work, and we thank our laboratory partners at Emory University and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.”

 

 


April 1, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Closing All Public Areas, Including Commons

April 1, 2020

Whitfield Commissioners Approve Extension Of Social Distancing Guidelines, Close Other Businesses

April 1, 2020

Small Fire At St. Jude School Is Extinguished


Lookout Mountain, Tn., is closing all public areas, including the Town Hall. The Commons recreational area in the center of town is closed, except the walking track is open for residents

The Whitfield County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend the amount of time businesses would be closed and extended that list to include entities. Social distancing protocols

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at St. Jude School on Ashland Terrace on Wednesday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m.




Lookout Mountain, Tn., Closing All Public Areas, Including Commons

Lookout Mountain, Tn., is closing all public areas, including the Town Hall. The Commons recreational area in the center of town is closed, except the walking track is open for residents only. An order from Mayor Walker Jones said, "In accordance with Tennessee's declared state of emergency, The Town of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee hereby enacts the following measures ... (click for more)

Whitfield Commissioners Approve Extension Of Social Distancing Guidelines, Close Other Businesses

The Whitfield County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend the amount of time businesses would be closed and extended that list to include entities. Social distancing protocols and guidelines put in place on March 23 would also extend to April 30. “I feel like I’ve said this a hundred times before in the last few weeks, but this is unprecedented in our country ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


