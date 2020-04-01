 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Increases From 125 To 154 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go From 4,117 To 4,748; Walker County Has 2nd Case

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 154 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - up from 125 the day before. The cases have spiraled to 4,748 - up from the Tuesday report of 4,117. 

Officials said 1,013 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

Whitfield County is up to 14 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has two cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday.

Catoosa County has four cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 147 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a fourth death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 70 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 18 with one death. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 638 cases. There have been 20 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 304 cases with 15 deaths. There are now 373 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with five deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 257 cases with six deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 128 with five deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 490 cases with 29 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 94 cases with seven deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 85 cases and four deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 133 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 54 cases and has seven deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 71 cases, but no deaths.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden said they will activate and deploy over 100 Guardsmen to any long-term care facility - assisted living facility or nursing home - with COVID-19 cases. The Governor and Adjutant General will send troops to specific locations to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among vulnerable residents.

"Georgia's top priority is increasing healthcare capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities," said Governor Kemp. "If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks."

"The Georgia National Guard stands ready to assist any long-term care facility in this time of need through staff training and implementation of infectious disease control measures," said Adjutant General Tom Carden. "Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle."

Twenty soldiers were headed to Pelham, Ga., on Wednesday to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home to audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility. This facility has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19. For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility. However, for Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 20 soldiers are going for training purposes.

This assignment is the first of several missions based on close cooperation with the Georgia National Guard, Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Georgia Health Care Association, and Georgia Center for Assisted Living.

 

On Tuesday, Governor Kemp announced a laboratory surge capacity plan "to quickly increase the availability of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 in Georgia. This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University. The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day."

"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," said Governor Kemp. "With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.

"We hope this surge capacity plan will allow federal and state public health officials to gain a more complete picture of COVID-19's impact on Georgia and better inform our collective decisions going forward. We expect this plan will lead to greater testing capacity and more insight into the number of positive cases in our state. I would like to thank University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and their respective staff for their hard work on this important partnership."

“Working collectively with our partners in the University System of Georgia will greatly expand our testing capacity. That means identifying more cases, getting more people into care, and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “This collaboration will not only provide much-needed capacity now, but it will ensure a robust state infrastructure for the future.”

“The increase in testing capacity is critical to Georgia’s effort to battle COVID-19 in our communities, and our institutions are working hard to make it happen,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The experts at Augusta University, Georgia State University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Georgia understand that urgency and have the capacity and expertise to make this work for Georgia. We appreciate their hard work, and we thank our laboratory partners at Emory University and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.”

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 638 20
Dougherty 490 29
Dekalb 373 5
Cobb 304 15
Gwinnett 257 6
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Clayton 128 5
Henry 95 2
Lee 94 7
Cherokee 85 4
Hall 71 0
Floyd 70 2
Douglas 56 2
Clarke 54 7
Forsyth 50 1
Fayette 48 4
Rockdale 47 2
Terrell 46 2
Houston 44 5
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Chatham 39 2
Mitchell 39 1
Sumter 38 3
Early 34 1
Newton 34 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Bibb 23 1
Muscogee 22 0
Colquitt 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Crisp 19 0
Glynn 19 0
Troup 19 1
Gordon 18 1
Oconee 17 0
Spalding 17 1
Polk 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Thomas 14 0
Whitfield 14 1
Walton 13 0
Ware 12 2
Dawson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Jackson 10 0
Bryan 9 1
Coffee 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Pierce 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Upson 6 0
Camden 5 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Murray 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Hart 3 0
Macon 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Toombs 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Putnam 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 485 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known




COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 4388 18228
Gphl 360 2100








COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
68 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
82 MALE COBB Unk
86 MALE COBB Unk
75 MALE COBB Yes
71 MALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
79 DOUGHERTY Unk
61 DOUGHERTY Unk
75 DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
48 DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
DOUGLAS Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
85 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
MALE FULTON Yes
FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE GORDON Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Unk
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
49 MALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
MALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

 

 


