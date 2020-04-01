Tennessee Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 24 - Up Just 1 Since Tuesday; Bradley County Up To 14 Cases

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 24 - up just one since Tuesday.

Cases in the state jumped to 2,683 - up from 2,239 on Tuesday. Officials said 200 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. It is now in 80 of the state's 95 counties.

Hamilton County now has 50 cases with two deaths.

Bradley County is up to 14 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to six cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County has increased to eight cases. Bledsoe County has two cases, and Franklin County has seven.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 673 confirmed cases - an increase of 132 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Health officials have confirmed the death of an 83-year-old man as the fourth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Eighteen others remain hospitalized; and 90 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 148 cases in Williamson County with two deaths.

Shelby County has shot up to 496 cases and has three deaths.

Knox County is at 78 cases with one death.