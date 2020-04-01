Whitfield County Plans Live Conference Call To Discuss Coronavirus On Thursday

In an effort to spread awareness and to discuss the county’s response to Coronavirus (Covid-19), Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday beginning at 5 pm.

They will be joined by Mark Krueger of Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC, who will discuss the recent tax law changes due to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

This event will be livestreamed via the Whitfield County website www.whitfieldcountyga.com and can be accessed using the following link https://livestream.com/ accounts/25637515/events/ 7960637 .

They will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call. The call-in number will be given at the appropriate time during the conference call.