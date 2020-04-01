 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 48.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Major Restaurant Chain Formerly Headquartered In Chattanooga Files For Bankruptcy, Fires Nearly 18,000 Employees

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

A major restaurant chain that formerly was headquartered in Chattanooga has filed for bankruptcy and laid off its nearly 18,000 employees.

Craftworks Holdings, operator of Big River Grille and a host of other restaurants, had moved in April 2019 to Nashville.

Craftworks is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., with 338 locations in 39 states and the District of Columbia and abroad in Taiwan.

Its largest brands include Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Logan's Roadhouse, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery.

At one time it operated the Bluewater Grille in Chattanooga.

Craftworks initially furloughed most of its workforce in March when the coronavirus began shutting down dining establishments.

It also terminated employee benefit plans.

Craftworks at one time had its headquarters on Main Street on the Southside of Chattanooga.

The Big River Grilles "temporarily" closed March 18.


Suspect Resists Arrest After Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left In Store

Former County Commissioner Richard Casavant Dies At 77 In Atlanta

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Suspect Resists Arrest After Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left In Store

A suspect is in custody after resisting arrest by multiple deputies on Wednesday. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 9800 Block of East Brainerd Road where a suspect had left a suspicious package in a store and left. Deputies found the suspect in the 9600 Block of East Brainerd Road where the suspect appeared to be on an illicit substance. Deputies then ... (click for more)

Former County Commissioner Richard Casavant Dies At 77 In Atlanta

Former County Commissioner Richard Casavant has died at 77 in Atlanta. He was born on June 23, 1942, in Athens, Tennessee, to the late Albert Richard “Cas” Casavant and Nancye Ewing Casavant. He was a 1960 graduate of Chattanooga City High, but he switched his focus to business and education, receiving a B.A. in Economics from Emory University in 1964, an M.B.A. from the Wharton ... (click for more)

Tennessee's Top Prosecutors Urge Public To Report Coronavirus And Disaster-Relief Fraud

The United States Attorneys for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of Tennessee together with Tennessee’s Attorney General Make Prosecuting Fraud Schemes Top Priority Tennessee’s top prosecutors—three United States Attorneys and the Tennessee Attorney General—are coordinating their efforts to prevent Tennesseans from being victimized by fraud schemes and other unlawful acts ... (click for more)

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


