Georgia Has 3 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 428; Cases Go From 11,859 To 12,159

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428.

The confirmed cases are now at 12,159 - up from 11,859.

Officials said 2,479 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,454.



Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County has moved to 12 cases, and Chattooga County has had five cases.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,076 cases and has risen to 69 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 234 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 209 cases. There have been 15 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 105 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 29 cases and three deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,422 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 696 cases and now has 33 deaths. There are now 835 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 13 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 675 cases with 18 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 331 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 182 cases and went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 201 cases and now five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 82 cases and now has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 275 cases, but still without a single death.