 Saturday, April 11, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has 3 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 428; Cases Go From 11,859 To 12,159

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. 

The confirmed cases are now at 12,159 - up from 11,859.

Officials said 2,479 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,454.

Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths. 

Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County has moved to 12 cases, and Chattooga County has had five cases.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,076 cases and has risen to 69 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 234 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 209 cases. There have been 15 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 105 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 29 cases and three deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,422 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 696 cases and now has 33 deaths. There are now 835 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 13 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 675 cases with 18 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 331 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 182 cases and went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 201 cases and now five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 82 cases and now has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 275 cases, but still without a single death.


April 11, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 10, 2020

Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight

April 10, 2020

Georgia Death Toll Up 13 Since Thursday Night Report; Cases Rise To 11,859; Whitfield County Up To 24 Cases; Catoosa Has 12 Cases, Walker 6


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 13 people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Thursday night report, bringing the total to 425. The confirmed cases are now ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS --- BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL HOMELSS OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act, will be used to treat coronavirus patients and aid in the fight against COVID-19. “Georgia’s medical providers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ye Hallowed Souls: The Erlanger Nurses

On Wednesday, April 8 th , the staff of Erlanger Medical Center received an email from Minnie Churchill (nee d’Erlanger), great-granddaughter of Baroness Mathilda d’ Erlanger titled, “ To The Amazing 7,000 Wonderful Family at Erlanger ” The letter warmly expressed her encouragement and pride for the “7,00 plus members of Erlanger crew during the COVID-19 crisis. In this letter, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Easter has been very sacred and very special to me since the very get-go. When my brothers and I were quite young – this before my two sisters were born -- my Dad got up before dawn and took all the eggs we had dyed the day before and hid them in the dark. When we boys got up, we literally shook with anticipation to fly from the front door to see who could find the most. When ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Zecca Ferraz Developed His Skills In Native Brazil

Writer’s Note: The Interviews for the article were originally conducted in January Zeca Ferraz is well-known in the Chattanooga area as the skillful midfielder who uses his guile and speed to create goals for his teammates and shots for himself as part of the Chattanooga Football Club. His trademark is his expert ability to control the ball, often weaving in and out of congested ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors