Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Hold At 101; Cases Go From 5,114 To 5,308

Tennessee, for the first time in many days, on Sunday did not list any additional coronavirus deaths. The toll remains at 101, state Health Department officials.

Cases are listed at 5,308 - up from 5,114.

Officials said 567 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 11 from Saturday.

The state report shows 107 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths.

Bradley County is at 31 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County has increased to 25 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sumner County (Gallatin) still has 22 deaths and is up to 445 cases.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy has gone up to 23 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County is at at 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County now has four cases and Monroe County increased to eight. Polk County has four cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,215 cases and is still at 20 deaths.

There are now 318 cases in Williamson County and four coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reported its fourth death, is still at 169 cases.

Nashville still has 13 coronavirus deaths. It has 1,178 cases.