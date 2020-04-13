 Monday, April 13, 2020 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

20 More Die From Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Go Up Almost 800 Since Sunday Night Report

Monday, April 13, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 20 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday night report, bringing the total to 462. 

The confirmed cases are now at 13,305 - up almost 800 from 12,545.

Officials said 2,586 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,516.

Whitfield County is up to 26 cases and three deaths. 

Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County is at 13 cases, and Chattooga County has seven cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,217 cases and has added five more deaths to go to 77. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 252 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 215 cases. There have now been 16 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 111 cases and another death to go to six.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 39 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,597 - 107 more in one day. There have been 52 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 782 cases and 35 deaths. There are now 976 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 739 cases with 22 deaths after three more fatalities. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 391 with 12 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 197 cases and seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 214 cases and five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 84 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 290 cases, but still without a single death.


April 13, 2020

PHOTOS: More Storm Damage

April 13, 2020

PHOTOS: Storm Damage At Shallowford/Jenkins Road Area

April 13, 2020

Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage


Storm damage Monday morning (click for more)

(click for more)

The Chickamauga Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night's tornado. Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other




Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, "Leadership matters. It absolutely matters." Tennessee's athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even


