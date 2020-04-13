20 More Die From Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Go Up Almost 800 Since Sunday Night Report

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 20 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday night report, bringing the total to 462.

The confirmed cases are now at 13,305 - up almost 800 from 12,545.

Officials said 2,586 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,516.



Whitfield County is up to 26 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County is at 13 cases, and Chattooga County has seven cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,217 cases and has added five more deaths to go to 77. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 252 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 215 cases. There have now been 16 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 111 cases and another death to go to six.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 39 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,597 - 107 more in one day. There have been 52 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 782 cases and 35 deaths. There are now 976 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 739 cases with 22 deaths after three more fatalities. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 391 with 12 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 197 cases and seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 214 cases and five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 84 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 290 cases, but still without a single death.