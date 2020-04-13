Kim White To Leave River City Company, Search Underway For New Leader

 Monday, April 13, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, April 13, 2020
Kim White
Kim White

The board of directors of River City Company announced Monday that Kim White is stepping down as president and CEO of the organization. The board has begun the search process to select a new leader for the downtown development nonprofit. 

 

Ms. White is expected to make a race for mayor of Chattanooga.

 

“Kim notified the board of her intention to leave River City to begin the next chapter of her career,” said Tom Griscom, board chairman.

“Her leadership has been invaluable in energizing our city through many successful initiatives and partnerships, and we wish her well as she pursues new opportunities.”

 

Ms. White, a Chattanooga native, served as president and CEO of the organization for more than a decade.

 

“It has been a significant honor to serve our community in this way, but cities and organizations change over time and need to keep evolving,” said Ms. White. “The time has come for me to leave River City Company and look for other ways to lead in our city, using the experience I’ve gained working with elected officials, business and civic leaders.”

 

The search process for a new leader is expected to be complete by summer. A leadership transition phase with Ms. White and a new CEO is expected to begin in about three months.

 

“As Kim begins her transition, she will focus on implementing the next phase of strategic planning for the Riverfront,” said Mr. Griscom. “This will offer a solid starting point for her successor to continue the momentum of our organization.”

 

Along with learning more about River City Company and information on the position, candidates wishing to apply can do so online at www.rivercitycompany.com. Applicants must apply for the position using the online application form. Questions related to the application process should be sent via email to rivercitycoceosearch@gmail.com.

 


Tennessee Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise From 5,308 To 5,620

Tennessee has had eight more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 109. Cases are listed at 5,620 - up from 5,308. Officials said 579 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Sunday. The state report shows 109 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of two - and still at 10 deaths. Bradley County is up to 32 cases of the deadly new ... (click for more)

Tornadoes Pound Chattanooga Area; Dozens Of Homes Heavily Damaged; Many Entrapments; 2 Killed In Hamilton County; 21 Treated At Erlanger For Injuries

A relentless line of tornadoes battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night sending 21 people to Erlanger Hospital, demolishing dozens of homes, leaving a number of people entrapped, and causing other extensive property damage and widespread power outages. Two Hamilton County residents have died from the storm. One was 29-year-old Raffell Jenkins, who was in bed in a house on Wilcox ... (click for more)

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


