Kim White To Leave River City Company, Search Underway For New Leader

The board of directors of River City Company announced Monday that Kim White is stepping down as president and CEO of the organization. The board has begun the search process to select a new leader for the downtown development nonprofit.

Ms. White is expected to make a race for mayor of Chattanooga.

“Kim notified the board of her intention to leave River City to begin the next chapter of her career,” said Tom Griscom, board chairman. “Her leadership has been invaluable in energizing our city through many successful initiatives and partnerships, and we wish her well as she pursues new opportunities.”

Ms. White, a Chattanooga native, served as president and CEO of the organization for more than a decade.

“It has been a significant honor to serve our community in this way, but cities and organizations change over time and need to keep evolving,” said Ms. White. “The time has come for me to leave River City Company and look for other ways to lead in our city, using the experience I’ve gained working with elected officials, business and civic leaders.”

The search process for a new leader is expected to be complete by summer. A leadership transition phase with Ms. White and a new CEO is expected to begin in about three months.

“As Kim begins her transition, she will focus on implementing the next phase of strategic planning for the Riverfront,” said Mr. Griscom. “This will offer a solid starting point for her successor to continue the momentum of our organization.”