South Chickamauga Creek Almost 8 Feet Above Flood Stage

South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning.

The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling.

Officials said moderate flooding is occurring.

At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford Road are evacuated.

Evacuations also take place at the Fountainbleau Apartments on Spring Creek Road in East Ridge.

With flood waters reaching between moderate and major flood stages, low lying areas in the eastern half of East Ridge may be affected, City Manager Chris Dorsey said.

He stated, "East Ridge Fire and Police are continuously monitoring this hazardous event. Please be aware of your surroundings and use extreme caution when driving in this area."

David Pond, a TVA retiree, questioned the effect of the Bass Pro development and Camp Jordan on the water levels.

He said, "Based on the National Weather Service water level gauge at Eastgate, this flood level today far surpasses the recorded 26 foot depth of Dec. 27, 2015.

"However, today's National Weather Service gauge is now only showing 21 foot.

"Could the raised areas by Bass Pro and Camp Jordan be contributing to higher flooding upstream of the Eastgate gauge?