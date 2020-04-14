Tennessee Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths; Bradley County, Grundy County Record 1st Deaths; Nashville Has 3 New Deaths, Memphis 5 More

Tennessee has had 15 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 124.

Cases have jumped from 5,610 to 5,823.

Officials said 633 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 579 on Monday.

Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death.

Marion County has increased to 26 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 466 cases and has another death, bringing the total to 27.

Sequatchie County now has three cases. Grundy is at 22 cases and is now recording a death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has gone up to 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has five cases and Monroe County has gone up to nine. Polk County is at five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,359 cases and now is at 26 deaths - up five from Monday.

There are now 322 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 174 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday a total number of 1,457 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 72 in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

Three additional deaths have been reported in Davidson County, all were males, ages 41, 75, and 82 years old, and all had underlying health conditions. There has now been a total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths among Davidson County residents.

Sixty-two Davidson County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began; 307 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.