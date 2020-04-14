Resident Of Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park Was 2nd Victim Of Chattanooga Tornado; Father, 4-Year-Old Son Critically Hurt

The second victim of Sunday night's tornado has been identified as Jose Arzate, 46. He died when a tree fell onto his trailer in the Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, located near Woodland Drive and Bill Reed Road.

Also, Rafael Jenkins, 29, was killed when a tree crashed into his home on Wilcox Boulevard.

There were 17 people taken to the hospital from the storm.

They included four-year-old Grayson Meadows and his father, Mikey, who both had major head injuries from flying debris at their East Brainerd home. They are both in the hospital in critical condition, family members said.

The brother of Mikey said that Mikey told him to get downstairs. However, he said he was knocked down by a flying object because he could run out. He then crawled out of the room. He said he later found Grayson and Mikey unconscious from being struck by flying objects. Neighbors and an officer helped carry Grayson nearly a mile down the road before an ambulance could be reached.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday afternoon toured the devastation at East Brainerd.

Chattanooga Fire Department officials said, "The Chattanooga Fire Department has been working tirelessly in the aftermath of the deadly Easter EF3 tornado. Today, our crews have been doing damage assessments and accounting for all residents throughout its path of destruction.

"We expect to be finished with those damage assessments tomorrow morning.

"We have called in the DART Team (Disaster Animal Response Team) to help displaced families with animals in need of housing. They have been out affected areas assisting residents and pets.

"CFD is working with the state to bring mental health professionals to the disaster areas to help the community. We want to get those teams together to go out into affected areas to connect with residents because of the trauma they’re been through with the tornado and pandemic.

"We also want folks to know that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. The permits indicate what can be burned.

"Generator safety continues to be an important issue as many families are using them in the wake of the tornado due to loss of power. Using a generator indoors can kill you in minutes. Generator exhaust contains carbon monoxide, a poison you cannot see or smell. They’re only to be used outside.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone impacted by this dangerous weather event. Several first responders, including firefighters and police officers, had their homes or their family members’ homes damaged. Their departments are rallying around them during this time."

Chattanooga Gas officials said employees continue to join recovery efforts following the tornado that struck the Chattanooga area.

Officials said, "Our thoughts remain with all who are affected.

"Since Monday, our crews have responded to more than 280 leak calls. Additional field service representatives from our sister utility company, Atlanta Gas Light, have arrived to assist with efforts, including assessing company facilities and surveying the impacted communities to identity potential natural gas leaks and customer service lines and meters in need of repair.

"In light of the coronavirus pandemic, we are continuing to implement the public health protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control and urge the public to practice social distancing with our employees and contractors. If you see our crews in your area, please minimize any contact and call us at 866-643-4170 with any questions. If our employees need to enter a customer’s home, they will continue to practice social distancing and, when necessary, wear personal protective equipment.

"We encourage customers who smell the distinctive rotten egg scent of natural gas; hear a hissing or roaring noise; or see blowing dirt, discolored plants or bubbling water to call 911 or the Chattanooga Gas 24-hour emergency phone line at 866-643-4170 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment near the area of the suspected leak that might cause a spark or create an open flame, including a cell phone."