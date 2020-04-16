 Thursday, April 16, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Blackburn, Alexander Named To President Trump’s Task Force On The Re-Opening Of America

Thursday, April 16, 2020

President Donald Trump has named Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Lamar Alexander to his congressional task force to provide counsel on the re-opening of America in the wake of COVID-19. 
 
Senator Blackburn said, “Since the day COVID-19 reached our shores, President Trump’s resolve to defeat it has not wavered. His Administration has worked day and night to identify the most effective ways to keep the American people safe, from supplying health care workers with needed equipment to aiding small business owners through a volatile economic period. 
 
“These efforts must be complimented by legislative action that will move us through and out of this pandemic. Last month, I introduced bipartisan legislation to bring critical elements of our drug supply chain back to the United States. When it became clear that our health care facilities would require as much space as possible to treat COVID-19, I urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to eliminate regulations and enable the widespread use of telemedicine for routine care. This week, I asked Secretary Esper to identify ways to help servicemembers who may be struggling with their mental health during social distancing. 
 
“This pandemic is affecting Americans of all backgrounds, in every sector, and figuring out how we re-open our country requires a targeted approach. I am grateful that President Trump has selected me to join that effort, and look forward to working with my colleagues to come up with a solution that serves the American people.” 

Senator Alexander said, “The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments and new vaccines.

"Everyone I know wants this to happen as quickly as we responsibly can, and I welcome the opportunity to help in this way.”


April 16, 2020

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

April 16, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 16, 2020

