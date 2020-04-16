 Thursday, April 16, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee Has 6 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Stand At 6,262

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Tennessee has had six more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 141, state health department officials said Thursday.

Cases have gone from 6,079 to 6,262.

Officials said 691 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 28 from Wednesday.

Hamilton County has had 112 confirmed cases - up two since Wednesday. There have been 12 deaths. They Health Department announced there will be an additional drive-thru testing center other than Bonnyshire by next weekend.  They plan to announce the location early next week.

Bradley County is up to 35 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. 

Marion County is at 27 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 491 cases and has 28 deaths.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has seven cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at nine. Polk County is at five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,492 cases and now is at 33 deaths after two more have died.

There are now 324 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 182 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1560 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 68 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A total of 18 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Seventy Davidson County residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Davidson County facilities. Officials said 677 individuals have recovered from the virus. The large number of newly recovered cases is a result of updated data reporting procedures. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.


April 16, 2020

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy. “COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” ... (click for more)

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


