Tennessee Has 6 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Stand At 6,262

Tennessee has had six more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 141, state health department officials said Thursday.

Cases have gone from 6,079 to 6,262.

Officials said 691 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 28 from Wednesday.

Hamilton County has had 112 confirmed cases - up two since Wednesday. There have been 12 deaths. They Health Department announced there will be an additional drive-thru testing center other than Bonnyshire by next weekend. They plan to announce the location early next week.

Bradley County is up to 35 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Marion County is at 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 491 cases and has 28 deaths.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has seven cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases and Monroe County is at nine. Polk County is at five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,492 cases and now is at 33 deaths after two more have died.

There are now 324 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 182 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1560 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 68 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 70-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A total of 18 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Seventy Davidson County residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Davidson County facilities. Officials said 677 individuals have recovered from the virus. The large number of newly recovered cases is a result of updated data reporting procedures. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.