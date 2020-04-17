Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
III. Special Presentation.
Proclamation “National Crime Victims Week - April 19-25, 2020”
Sponsored by Vice-Chairman Ken Smith and Chairman Chip Henderson
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler
Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,
Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, Article
III, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise
Option to Renew with FourJ’s Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an
additional term of one (1) year for the non-exclusive use of the Ross’ Landing ramp.
(District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and
Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project
management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art
Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson
Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER
c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from the
Department of Justice Office Programs Victims of Crime (VOCA) Funding
2021-2023 managed through the Family Justice Center with the City’s matching
funds, in the amount of $92,742.75, for an amount not to exceed $463,713.75.
HUMAN RESOURCES
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last year
option with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in the
amount of $35,900.00. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company of
Hixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,239,919.50, plus a contingency
amount of $110,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,349,919.50. (District 7)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-15-008-203 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.
of Hixson, TN, for Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Site
Improvements, in the amount of $2,853,750.10, plus a contingency amount of
$150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,003,750.10, subject to availability of
funds. (District 8) (Revised)
Transportation
g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation
(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.
relative to Contract No. T-14-021 for professional services associated with the
Riverwalk Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering and
Inspection, in the amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
Dolgencorp, LLC d/b/a DGX Store - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current
city limits which is located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in
Hamilton County, Tennessee. (District 7) (Deferred from 04-14-2020)
6. Ordinances - Final Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,
Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, Article
III, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.
7. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
8. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Parking Lease Agreement with the
House of Ruth, Inc., in substantially the form submitted, for parcels located at Tax
Map Nos. 167C-B-015, 167C-B-016, and 167C-B-017, with assigned addresses of
4327 Oakland Avenue, 4333 Oakland Avenue, and 511 W. 45th Street, for a term of
four (4) years at the rate of $1.00 per year, with the parking to be used by members of
the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and for charitable purposes as
authorized by the Lessee’s Board of Directors. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to renew an agreement with the Chattanooga Area
Regional Council of Governments for the Administration of the Small Business Loan
Fund Program.
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an agreement with Design Workshop for the
development of a citywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, in the amount of
$220,000.00.
d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Development
to manage an allocation of $938,930.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and
Urban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic
Security Act (CARES Act) and any sub-allocations from the State of Tennessee that
may be awarded to the City under the same program.
e. A resolution to reprogram up to $600,000.00 in prior year’s Community
Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic
by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible households
with incomes at or below 80% AMI.
f. A resolution requesting permission to use $250,000.00 of Tennessee Housing
Development Agency (THDA) program income to respond to the COVID-19
pandemic by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible
households with incomes at or below 120% AMI.
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to accept, if awarded, approximately $160,000.00 in
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds from the Tennessee Housing Development
Agency (THDA).
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATION
h. 2020-07 Patrick Vaughn (STVR). A resolution approving Short Term Vacation
Rental Application No. 20-STVR-00039 for property located at 2411 Vine Street.
(District 9)
HUMAN RESOURCES
i. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the option to
renew a first option renewal with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions)
through May, 2021, with an increased amount to include the addition of a written
exam for the Master Police Officer, in the amount of $7,000.00, for a total amount not
to exceed $107,120.00.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
j. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract with
Carahsoft Technology Corporation to provide Accela software, licensing, and
support, for a total increase of $15,785.37, for each contract year, beginning contract
year May 24, 2019 through May 23, 2020, for a total amount of $250,000.00.
k. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew the City's
contract with Smart Homes (dba Smart Systems), as providers of Systems
Automation and Technology Installation Services for one (1) additional year,
beginning May 16, 2020, through May 15, 2021, for an amount not to exceed
$250,000.00 per contract year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
l. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of
Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant
parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be
included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date
of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a blanket agreement with Paradigm Software, LLC for implementation,
licensing, and support of scanners and software for the refuse collection centers for
user ID and tracking beginning April 22, 2020 and ending April 21, 2023, with the
option for two (2) additional one (1) year renewals and an annual spend limit not to
exceed $35,000.00 the first year, reduced to a $5,000 spend limit following contract
year.
Transportation
n. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for CDM Smith relative
to Contract No. T-14-039 for professional services associated with evaluation of and
design services for the rehabilitation or replacement of the Standifer Gap Road
bridge, for an increased amount of $55,000.00, for a revised contract amount of
$408,195.00. (District 6)
o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.
relative to Contract No. T-20-007 for professional services associated with the
Transportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), in the amount of $369,617.00, with
a contingency amount of $28,621.00, for a total amount of $398,238.00.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
A MOTION TO EXTEND THE WATER QUALITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
APPLICATION DEADLINE DATE FROM APRIL 6, 2020 TO JULY 1, 2020.
THIS WILL ALLOW THE CITY TO BE IN ALIGNMENT WITH THE TAX
FREEZE AND TAX RELIEF DEADLINE MANDATED BY THE GOVERNOR'S
EXECUTIVE ORDER #24.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
13. Adjournment.