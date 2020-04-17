Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

Proclamation “National Crime Victims Week - April 19-25, 2020”

Sponsored by Vice-Chairman Ken Smith and Chairman Chip Henderson



a. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse

Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 ZieglerRoad, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, ArticleIII, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Agreement to ExerciseOption to Renew with FourJ’s Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for anadditional term of one (1) year for the non-exclusive use of the Ross’ Landing ramp.(District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint PartnershipAgreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for projectmanagement services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public ArtDivision and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed JohnsonMemorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERc. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from theDepartment of Justice Office Programs Victims of Crime (VOCA) Funding2021-2023 managed through the Family Justice Center with the City’s matchingfunds, in the amount of $92,742.75, for an amount not to exceed $463,713.75.HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last yearoption with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in theamount of $35,900.00. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company ofHixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,239,919.50, plus a contingencyamount of $110,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,349,919.50. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-15-008-203 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.of Hixson, TN, for Avondale Youth and Family Development Center SiteImprovements, in the amount of $2,853,750.10, plus a contingency amount of$150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,003,750.10, subject to availability offunds. (District 8) (Revised)Transportationg. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.relative to Contract No. T-14-021 for professional services associated with theRiverwalk Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering andInspection, in the amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.Dolgencorp, LLC d/b/a DGX Store - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the currentcity limits which is located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, inHamilton County, Tennessee. (District 7) (Deferred from 04-14-2020)6. Ordinances - Final Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 13, Civil Defense,Section 13-15(b), Civil Emergencies and Chapter 20, Health and Sanitation, ArticleIII, Contagious Diseases, Section 20-42, Duties of Police.7. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)8. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Parking Lease Agreement with theHouse of Ruth, Inc., in substantially the form submitted, for parcels located at TaxMap Nos. 167C-B-015, 167C-B-016, and 167C-B-017, with assigned addresses of4327 Oakland Avenue, 4333 Oakland Avenue, and 511 W. 45th Street, for a term offour (4) years at the rate of $1.00 per year, with the parking to be used by members ofthe Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and for charitable purposes asauthorized by the Lessee’s Board of Directors. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to renew an agreement with the Chattanooga AreaRegional Council of Governments for the Administration of the Small Business LoanFund Program.c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an agreement with Design Workshop for thedevelopment of a citywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, in the amount of$220,000.00.d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Developmentto manage an allocation of $938,930.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing andUrban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and EconomicSecurity Act (CARES Act) and any sub-allocations from the State of Tennessee thatmay be awarded to the City under the same program.e. A resolution to reprogram up to $600,000.00 in prior year’s CommunityDevelopment Block Grant (CDBG) funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemicby providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible householdswith incomes at or below 80% AMI.f. A resolution requesting permission to use $250,000.00 of Tennessee HousingDevelopment Agency (THDA) program income to respond to the COVID-19pandemic by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligiblehouseholds with incomes at or below 120% AMI.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to accept, if awarded, approximately $160,000.00 inEmergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds from the Tennessee Housing DevelopmentAgency (THDA).SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONh. 2020-07 Patrick Vaughn (STVR). A resolution approving Short Term VacationRental Application No. 20-STVR-00039 for property located at 2411 Vine Street.(District 9)HUMAN RESOURCESi. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the option torenew a first option renewal with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions)through May, 2021, with an increased amount to include the addition of a writtenexam for the Master Police Officer, in the amount of $7,000.00, for a total amount notto exceed $107,120.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYj. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract withCarahsoft Technology Corporation to provide Accela software, licensing, andsupport, for a total increase of $15,785.37, for each contract year, beginning contractyear May 24, 2019 through May 23, 2020, for a total amount of $250,000.00.k. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew the City'scontract with Smart Homes (dba Smart Systems), as providers of SystemsAutomation and Technology Installation Services for one (1) additional year,beginning May 16, 2020, through May 15, 2021, for an amount not to exceed$250,000.00 per contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City ofRed Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacantparcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and beincluded in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective dateof this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a blanket agreement with Paradigm Software, LLC for implementation,licensing, and support of scanners and software for the refuse collection centers foruser ID and tracking beginning April 22, 2020 and ending April 21, 2023, with theoption for two (2) additional one (1) year renewals and an annual spend limit not toexceed $35,000.00 the first year, reduced to a $5,000 spend limit following contractyear.Transportationn. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for CDM Smith relativeto Contract No. T-14-039 for professional services associated with evaluation of anddesign services for the rehabilitation or replacement of the Standifer Gap Roadbridge, for an increased amount of $55,000.00, for a revised contract amount of$408,195.00. (District 6)o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.relative to Contract No. T-20-007 for professional services associated with theTransportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), in the amount of $369,617.00, witha contingency amount of $28,621.00, for a total amount of $398,238.00.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.A MOTION TO EXTEND THE WATER QUALITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAMAPPLICATION DEADLINE DATE FROM APRIL 6, 2020 TO JULY 1, 2020.THIS WILL ALLOW THE CITY TO BE IN ALIGNMENT WITH THE TAXFREEZE AND TAX RELIEF DEADLINE MANDATED BY THE GOVERNOR'SEXECUTIVE ORDER #24.11. Committee Reports.12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.13. Adjournment.