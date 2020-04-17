 Friday, April 17, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Patrol Says Troopers Were Not At Dade County Meeting To Escort Senator Mullis

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Georgia State Patrol denied that two troopers who were at a meeting in Dade County on Thursday night were escorting Senator Jeff Mullis as charged by Rep. Colton Moore.

 

A spokesperson said, "The troopers, who also attended the meeting were there as a request from the Dade County Sheriff.  The law enforcement in that area are working on a traffic plan to assist with extra traffic from citizens visiting the park. 

 

"The troopers, like other law enforcement present at the meeting, were there as attendees and did not provide an escort for the senator.  There were several attendees who arrived at the meeting at the same time.

It was mere coincidence and not an escort."

 

Rep. Moore is trying to unseat Senator Mullis in the upcoming election.

 


Jordan Kimmel's Quest On Behalf Of Rape Survivors In Tennessee

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 51,500 Customers

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kickstart our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


