Georgia Patrol Says Troopers Were Not At Dade County Meeting To Escort Senator Mullis

The Georgia State Patrol denied that two troopers who were at a meeting in Dade County on Thursday night were escorting Senator Jeff Mullis as charged by Rep. Colton Moore.

A spokesperson said, "The troopers, who also attended the meeting were there as a request from the Dade County Sheriff. The law enforcement in that area are working on a traffic plan to assist with extra traffic from citizens visiting the park.

"The troopers, like other law enforcement present at the meeting, were there as attendees and did not provide an escort for the senator. There were several attendees who arrived at the meeting at the same time. It was mere coincidence and not an escort."

Rep. Moore is trying to unseat Senator Mullis in the upcoming election.