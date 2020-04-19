1 Killed, Another Taken To Hospital After Harrison Shooting

One person was killed and a second person was in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Rim Ridge Court.

One person was confirmed dead on scene and detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported a second shooting victim to a local medical facility and the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

HCSO detectives are processing the scene and conducting the initial investigation.