VIDEO: Freedom Rally On The Market Street Bridge

April 20, 2020
April 19, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked ... (click for more)
Click here and here for video of protestors at the Freedom Rally on Sunday. (click for more)
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday.
Traffic Pattern ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALLARD, JAMES EDWARD
401 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER ... (click for more)
I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)
It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)
The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel.
According to Ms. ... (click for more)
Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see.
Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)