Georgia Has 163 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 5,348

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 163 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 11 more than Wednesday. The cases have spiraled to 5,348 - up from the Wednesday report of 4,748.

Officials said 1,056 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County is up to 15 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, has two cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday.

Catoosa County has four cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 147 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a fourth death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 71 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 20 with one death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 712 cases. There have been 22 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 329 cases with 17 deaths. There are now 396 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with six deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 282 cases with six deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 148 with five deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 507 cases with 29 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 100 cases with seven deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 92 cases and four deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 133 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 54 cases and has seven deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 72 cases, but no deaths.