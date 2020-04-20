Tennessee Has 476 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 More Deaths

Tennessee has had seven more coronavirus deaths since Sunday and is up to 152.

Cases rose from 6,762 to 7,238.

Officials said 730 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 11 from Sunday.

Bradley County is at 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Rhea County has picked up its second case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has 10 cases - not counting 162 at the state prison at Pikeville. Franklin County has 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has recorded its first coronavirus death. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 518 cases and is up to 31 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,839 cases and now is at 35 deaths after one more died.

There are now 357 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 193 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 152 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 99 years.

A total of 20 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 875 individuals have recovered from the virus.



