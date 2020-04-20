 Monday, April 20, 2020 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee Has 476 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 More Deaths

Monday, April 20, 2020

Tennessee has had seven more coronavirus deaths since Sunday and is up to 152.

Cases rose from 6,762 to 7,238.

Officials said 730 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 11 from Sunday.

Bradley County is at 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. 

Rhea County has picked up its second case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 25 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has 10 cases - not counting 162 at the state prison at Pikeville. Franklin County has 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has recorded its first coronavirus death. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 518 cases and is up to 31 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,839 cases and now is at 35 deaths after one more died.

There are now 357 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 193 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 152 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 99 years.

A total of 20 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 875 individuals have recovered from the virus.



Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Chattanooga were both heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that swept through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Sunday, April 12, ... (click for more)

Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

Due to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 situation, Lake Winnepesaukah will be delaying its park opening this year. As it receives more information in the upcoming weeks, Lake Winnie expects to announce a new opening date. Lake Winnie officials said, "Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be ... (click for more)

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


