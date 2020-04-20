Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Chattanooga were both heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that swept through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Sunday, April 12, causing serious damage. No deaths or major injuries were reported at either facility, and all residents were safely mobilized and evacuated to two local hotels.Structural engineers, insurance adjustors and state health agencies were able to gain access to the damaged buildings, and both properties were fully assessed and deemed uninhabitable.Families of residents of both buildings have been notified that the buildings will undergo significant repair and remodel, both structurally and aesthetically, and that residents will be unable to occupy either building for quite some time. The two affected campuses have already started reconstruction, estimated to be approximately four to six months.“Since the founding of Morning Pointe over twenty-three years ago, I have witnessed many high points in creating a company and serving thousands of seniors. However, the low point, and most heartbreaking moment, came when I arrived on site at the tornado location in Chattanooga on Easter Sunday,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Words cannot describe the damage and destruction. In the devastation, I saw our staff performing as heroes as they mobilized and safely evacuated all 130-plus residents of Morning Pointe and The Lantern. I continue to be buoyed by our amazing associates and the level of care we provide. We are Morning Pointe Strong -- and we will rebuild.”Impacted residents are being given priority at other Morning Pointe locations in the Chattanooga area, and if that isn’t an option, Morning Pointe is working with competitors locally to assist in placing residents. Families also have the option to bring the resident home with them.Morning Pointe management has met with all employees at both campuses and is providing employment priority at other Morning Pointe locations in the area, unless they choose otherwise.Both the Morning Pointe assisted living campus and The Lantern Alzheimer’s campus will be rehabilitated and reopened at a later date.