Woman Says Millsaps Threatened To Burn Down Tiny House With Her, Friend Inside

Larry Millsaps
Larry Wayne Millsaps is facing several charges after authorities said he threatened to burn down a tiny house with two people inside.

Law enforcement responded to a Monday disorder call at 13744 Lillard Road. The victim said she had a protection order against Millsaps, 46, who  was on the property. She told police Millsaps threatened to kill her if she called police. The woman was staying in a mini-home on the property with her friend because she was afraid Millsaps would assault her if she lived in the larger trailer.

The woman said Millsaps attempted to break into the trailer on Friday. She ran to the mini-home  and told him to leave her alone. After he was unsuccessful in breaking in, he placed a lock on the outside of the door, according to the police report.

With the woman and her friend trapped inside, she said Millsaps threatened to burn the mini-home down with both of them in it. At that point, she called 911. Law enforcement was not able to find Millsaps, but did take his son into custody for a warrant.

On Monday, law enforcement once again attempted to make contact with Millsaps. The victim said she knew he was at the trailer because when she walked her dog earlier, he walked outside and began to curse at and make threats at her again. At this point she called law enforcement.

Millsaps would not open the front door, so the woman opened a back door and law enforcement entered the trailer through that point. According to the police report, Millsaps came out when commanded to and went into custody without incident.

Millsaps is charged with a violation of an order of protection, aggravated stalking, and aggravated kidnapping.   


City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call

Military Ordnance Found In Cleveland Tuesday Morning


City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado ... (click for more)

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called ... (click for more)

The Cleveland Police Department Bomb Squad responded o n Monday at 9:30 a.m., to Industrial Valve, 510 Industrial Drive SW in Cleveland, in reference to a piece of military ordnance that was ... (click for more)



City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

City Councilman Darrin Ledford recommended Tuesday that the council "take a break' from the issue of possible steep slope and wetland development regulations due to the coronavirus and tornado issues. He said it would be a delay "for a little while until we can kind of get out wits again." Councilman Jerry Mitchell said he did not object to a pause in considering the controversial ... (click for more)

Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called out on a domestic complaint by Long’s wife. At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Lane in reference to a domestic assault, reported by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)


