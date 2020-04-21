Woman Says Millsaps Threatened To Burn Down Tiny House With Her, Friend Inside

Larry Wayne Millsaps is facing several charges after authorities said he threatened to burn down a tiny house with two people inside.

Law enforcement responded to a Monday disorder call at 13744 Lillard Road. The victim said she had a protection order against Millsaps, 46, who was on the property. She told police Millsaps threatened to kill her if she called police. The woman was staying in a mini-home on the property with her friend because she was afraid Millsaps would assault her if she lived in the larger trailer.

The woman said Millsaps attempted to break into the trailer on Friday. She ran to the mini-home and told him to leave her alone. After he was unsuccessful in breaking in, he placed a lock on the outside of the door, according to the police report.

With the woman and her friend trapped inside, she said Millsaps threatened to burn the mini-home down with both of them in it. At that point, she called 911. Law enforcement was not able to find Millsaps, but did take his son into custody for a warrant.

On Monday, law enforcement once again attempted to make contact with Millsaps. The victim said she knew he was at the trailer because when she walked her dog earlier, he walked outside and began to curse at and make threats at her again. At this point she called law enforcement.

Millsaps would not open the front door, so the woman opened a back door and law enforcement entered the trailer through that point. According to the police report, Millsaps came out when commanded to and went into custody without incident.

Millsaps is charged with a violation of an order of protection, aggravated stalking, and aggravated kidnapping.