Lee Says Tuesday Was Lowest Increase In Coronavirus Cases; State Continues Re-Opening Plans

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date.

He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases.

Governor Lee said next week, 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties "will begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close contact services to a safe and methodical opening."

For the remaining six counties, he said he and the Economic Recovery Group are working directly with local officials and health departments in Tennessee’s major metropolitan areas (Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan counties) as they plan their unique re-open strategies.

He said, "Tennesseans must maintain habits like social distancing, working from home when possible, handwashing, and utilizing cloth masks. Certain restrictions will remain in place to ensure we do this properly and safely, such as discouraging social gatherings of 10 or more and restricting visitors at nursing homes and hospitals until further notice."

Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group will provide specific guidance for Tennessee industries later this week.