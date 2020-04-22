5 Arrested For Bradley County Residence Burglary

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested five people who were in the process of burglarizing a residence on Spring Place Road.

Lindsay Orr, Randall Carter, Clellon Chandler, Eric Smith and Danny Edmonson have been booked in the Bradley County Jail on charges of burglary and theft under $1,000.



On Tuesday, a BCSO deputy observed a male suspect walking away the residence, carrying a large box of items toward a nearby vehicle. The deputy made contact with the suspect and another male suspect at the vehicle, identifying the items as potential stolen property. Once back-up arrived, deputies observed previous forced entry to the back entrance of the residence. Deputies entered the

residence to find one female suspect holding a baseball bat, along with two more male suspects hiding in separate bedroom closets.



Several stolen items were found both in the car and on the three suspects in the residence. Of the stolen items were baseball cards, silverware, jewelry, video game accessories, comic books, a patch collection, a bottle of animal medication with the property owner’s name on the label, a passport belonging to the resident, as well as other miscellaneous objects.



All five suspects were interviewed by BCSO Property Crimes Detectives and taken into custody.