Georgia Has 28 More Coronavirus Deaths; Walker County Climbs To 56 Cases; Whitfield County Goes To 53; Trump Says Georgia Re-Opening Too Soon

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 28 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Tuesday report, bringing the total to 846.

The confirmed cases are now at 21,102 - up from 20,166 on Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 4,018 - up from 3,885.

Whitfield County is up to 53 cases, with four deaths. 

Walker County has gone up to 59 cases - up 23 in a day. Dade County has reached 15, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 45 cases from the previous 28, and Chattooga County has 11 cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 259 cases. There have been 27 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 128 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 70 cases and has had an eighth death. One nursing home in Gordon County - Calhoun Health Care Center - has had 21 cases among residents with four deaths. Seven staff members tested positive. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,255. There have been 85 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,272 cases and 63 deaths. There are now 1,609 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 31 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,273 cases with 46 deaths.  

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,479 cases and has 106 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said at a news conference that he disagrees with the decision of Governor Brian Kemp to begin re-opening the state. He said it was too soon.

Here are the President's remarks:

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase One guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia -- they’re incredible people, I love those people. They are -- they’re great. They have been strong, resolute, but at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing."

"But I want to let the governors do -- now, if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line, I’ll do. But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in Phase 1 -- we are going to have Phase 2 very soon -- it's just too soon. I think it's too soon and I love the people. I love -- I love those people that use all of those things: the spas, and the beauty parlors and barbershops, tattoo parlors, I love them."

"But they can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit -- not much, because safety has to predominate. We have to have that. So I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right."


April 22, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Thursday. Traffic patterns

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran

Signal Mountain's government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. "We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can't really



HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Thursday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Thursday. Traffic patterns for Thursday: - Standifer Gap Road is open both lanes on Thursday - Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open on Thursday - From 8 p.m. to ... (click for more)

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it's too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I've got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County,

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning's nickname "The Sheriff." Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network's game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker


