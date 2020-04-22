Georgia Has 28 More Coronavirus Deaths; Walker County Climbs To 56 Cases; Whitfield County Goes To 53; Trump Says Georgia Re-Opening Too Soon

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 28 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Tuesday report, bringing the total to 846.

The confirmed cases are now at 21,102 - up from 20,166 on Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 4,018 - up from 3,885.

Whitfield County is up to 53 cases, with four deaths.



Walker County has gone up to 59 cases - up 23 in a day. Dade County has reached 15, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 45 cases from the previous 28, and Chattooga County has 11 cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 259 cases. There have been 27 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 128 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 70 cases and has had an eighth death. One nursing home in Gordon County - Calhoun Health Care Center - has had 21 cases among residents with four deaths. Seven staff members tested positive.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,255. There have been 85 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,272 cases and 63 deaths. There are now 1,609 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 31 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,273 cases with 46 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,479 cases and has 106 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said at a news conference that he disagrees with the decision of Governor Brian Kemp to begin re-opening the state. He said it was too soon.

Here are the President's remarks:

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase One guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia -- they’re incredible people, I love those people. They are -- they’re great. They have been strong, resolute, but at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing."

"But I want to let the governors do -- now, if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line, I’ll do. But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in Phase 1 -- we are going to have Phase 2 very soon -- it's just too soon. I think it's too soon and I love the people. I love -- I love those people that use all of those things: the spas, and the beauty parlors and barbershops, tattoo parlors, I love them."

"But they can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit -- not much, because safety has to predominate. We have to have that. So I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right."