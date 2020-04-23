 Thursday, April 23, 2020 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Most Board Members Favor Plan To Move CSLA To Sears Portion Of Northgate Mall; Building And Construction Center Planned At Garber Site

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Most County School Board members said Thursday they favor moving forward on an "out of the box" proposal to move Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts into the Sears portion of Northgate Mall.

Karitsa Jones said other school systems across the country have taken similar steps earlier.

Tucker McClendon, who represents the section of East Brainerd where the school is now located, said the school has had remarkable success while in a building over 70 years old.

The proposal has the county schools winding up with over 12 acres of property at the mall site, including a large parking section. On preliminary drawings, a soccer field is shown next to the school building as well as a new gymnasium and playgrounds.

Justin Robertson, chief operations officer, said the school could be built for much less than the initial projected cost of $65 million for a new K-12 school. It now is K-8.The cost was put at from $35 million to $38 million to acquire the property and convert it to a school.

It would be designed for from 1,200 to 1,300 students.

Mr. Robertson said the work would be "in the dry" and could be expedited to be ready for the start of school in 2021.

On security, he said the school property would be fenced and there would be no connection to the remainder of the mall.

Rhonda Thurman expressed opposition, suggesting instead that CSLA, as well as CSAS, become charter schools and come up with their own facilities since they are having to move from aged buildings.

She said the proposal would not do anything to help with overcrowding. Supt. Bryan Johnson said the CSLA property would be retained and could be used to build a new elementary school eventually.

Mr. Robertson said plans are underway to convert the former Mary Ann Garber Elementary in East Chattanooga into the Southeast Tennessee Building and Construction Center.

He said it would be for county students, but those from other areas as well.

Students would be trained so that they could enter the workforce upon completion of the program.

Mr. Robertson said problems had arisen during construction of the new Harrison Elementary School and it would not be ready until September - after school start time.  


April 23, 2020

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division with assistance from CPD Gang Unit, HCSO Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 3300 ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 35 More COVID-19 Deaths; Now Has 21,883 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881. The confirmed cases are now at 21,883. Hospitalizations are at 4,154 - up from 4,018. Whitfield County is up to 59 cases, with four deaths. Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County remains ... (click for more)

Opinion

Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


