Georgia Has 35 More COVID-19 Deaths; Now Has 21,883 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881.

The confirmed cases are now at 21,883.

Hospitalizations are at 4,154 - up from 4,018.

Whitfield County is up to 59 cases, with four deaths.



Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County remains at 15, and has had one death.

Catoosa County remains at 45 cases, and Chattooga County has 11 cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 264 cases. There have been 27 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 128 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 73 cases and has had two more coronavirus deaths, for a total of 10. One nursing home in Gordon County - Calhoun Health Care Center - has had 21 cases among residents with four deaths. Seven staff members tested positive.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,436. There have been 88 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,326 cases and 66 deaths. There are now 1,689 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 34 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,351 cases with no new deaths, for a total of 46.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,478 cases and now has 109 deaths.