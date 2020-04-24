Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators.



On Wednesday, two detectives responded to 8951 Piney Lane on a tip of the stolen supplies being stored in the trailer at this address. When they checked the trailer, and through the window, they saw tornado relief supplies and “numerous totes marked with Red Cross markings” inside the trailer, according to the police report.

One of the investigators began taking pictures while waiting for a warrant. According to the police report, property manager Kimberly West, 49, approached the two and said, “We were planning to distribute that stuff to the residents today” without being spoken to.

One of the investigators said the sheriff’s office had received a complaint and was investigating said complaint. At this point, Ms. West directed a maintenance worker to unlock the door of the trailer to retrieve the items. A power drill was needed as the entrance was screwed shut.

After observing the relief supplies within the trailer, the investigator said the trailer needed to be locked until the detectives could obtain a search warrant. Ms. West then agreed to sign a consent to search form.

According to the police report, they found 39 gray and black Red Cross totes (some empty and some with relief supplies inside), 15 food containers, 31 shovels, and 27 rakes.

After completing the search, the detectives walked with Ms. West to the Auburn Hills office trailer. There they made contact with the other property manager, Steven West, 54. Kimberly and Steven West told detectives they were using the main office trailer as a staging location for tornado relief supplies and told police they told any person distributing supplies to go to the main office first.

After Ms. West approved of the detectives entering the main office, they observed multiple items they had received as relief aid. Ms. West claimed they were distributing those items to the community.

According to the police report, detectives considered these statements to be “deceptive” as there were still a large number of supplies in the office trailer despite the tornado having occurred a week and a half ago. The investigators concluded these supplies had been stolen.

Items at the main office trailer included garden tools, 162 cases of bottled water, tarps, trash bags, food, charcoal, propane tanks, a large cooking grill, Salvation Army cleaning kits, toilet paper, paper towels, baby diapers, COVID-19 masks, and other assistance items.

While speaking to the Wests, the investigators observed a Craftsman brand 5000 watt electric generator in an open shed next to the office trailer. Mr. West said he did not know what to do with the generator because it was given as a loan to the trailer park.

According to the police report, the investigators found this to be “deceptive” since the “vast majority” of Auburn Hills was without power and could use a generator. After this, detectives seized the stolen relief items, estimated to be in excess of $60,000 donated by the Red Cross, Home Depot, Lowes, Grace Baptist Church, Venue Church, Redemption Point Church and other individuals and nonprofits.

Kimberly and Steven West are charged with theft of property over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy to commit theft.

Afterward, the supplies were handed out to residents at the trailer park.