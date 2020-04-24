Georgia Has 18 More Coronavirus Deaths; Now Has 22,491 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 18 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Thursday report, bringing the total to 899.

The confirmed cases are now at 22,491.

Hospitalizations are at 4,322 - up from 4,154.

Whitfield County is up to 62 cases, still with four deaths.



Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County is up one to 16, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County is up one to 46 cases, and Chattooga County is up two to 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 273 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 131 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 75 cases and remains at 10 deaths. One nursing home in Gordon County - Calhoun Health Care Center - has had 21 cases among residents with four deaths. Seven staff members tested positive.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,500. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,368 cases and 72 deaths. There are now 1,721 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,368 cases with no new deaths, for a total of 46.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,465 cases, down 13 cases from what was reported yesterday, and now has 108 deaths, down one from what officials reported yesterday.