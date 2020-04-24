 Friday, April 24, 2020 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 18 More Coronavirus Deaths; Now Has 22,491 Cases

Friday, April 24, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 18 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Thursday report, bringing the total to 899.

The confirmed cases are now at 22,491.

Hospitalizations are at 4,322 - up from 4,154.

Whitfield County is up to 62 cases, still with four deaths. 

Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County is up one to 16, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County is up one to 46 cases, and Chattooga County is up two to 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 273 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 131 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 75 cases and remains at 10 deaths. One nursing home in Gordon County - Calhoun Health Care Center - has had 21 cases among residents with four deaths. Seven staff members tested positive. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,500. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,368 cases and 72 deaths. There are now 1,721 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,368 cases with no new deaths, for a total of 46.  

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,465 cases, down 13 cases from what was reported yesterday, and now has 108 deaths, down one from what officials reported yesterday.


April 24, 2020

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

April 24, 2020

Residents In Bradley, Hamilton Counties Can Apply For FEMA Assistance

April 24, 2020

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint ... (click for more)

Tennessee homeowners and renters in Bradley and Hamilton counties who had uninsured losses from the April 12-13 tornadoes and severe storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from ... (click for more)

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators. ... (click for more)

Tennessee homeowners and renters in Bradley and Hamilton counties who had uninsured losses from the April 12-13 tornadoes and severe storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA. FEMA has programs that provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs. First, if you haven’t already done ... (click for more)

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 “Great Recession” ... (click for more)

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


