City Planning Projects At Walnut Street Bridge Plaza, Ed Johnson Memorial

The City Council is set to consider action on two projects by the popular Walnut Street Bridge.

The council earlier approved on first reading a $2,200,652 contract with Thomas Brothers Construction for work on the section of the plaza closest to the bridge. There is a $160,0000 contingency amount.

Some of the funding is from the Benwood Foundation and Lyndhurst Foundation.

An upcoming resolution deals with the Ed Johnson Memorial. Ed Johnson was lynched by a mob on the bridge, while proclaiming his innocence of a rape charge.

The resolution "authorizes the Administrators for the Department of Economic

and Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership Agreement

with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project management services

provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art Division and the receipt of

donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza

project."