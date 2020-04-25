 Saturday, April 25, 2020 60.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


City Planning Projects At Walnut Street Bridge Plaza, Ed Johnson Memorial

Saturday, April 25, 2020

The City Council is set to consider action on two projects by the popular Walnut Street Bridge.

The council earlier approved on first reading a $2,200,652 contract with Thomas Brothers Construction for work on the section of the plaza closest to the bridge. There is a $160,0000 contingency amount.

Some of the funding is from the Benwood Foundation and Lyndhurst Foundation.

An upcoming resolution deals with the Ed Johnson Memorial. Ed Johnson was lynched by a mob on the bridge, while proclaiming his innocence of a rape charge.

The resolution "authorizes the Administrators for the Department of Economic
and Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership Agreement
with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project management services
provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art Division and the receipt of
donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza
project."

 

 


April 25, 2020

PHOTOS: Signs Of The Times

April 25, 2020

City Planning Projects At Walnut Street Bridge Plaza, Ed Johnson Memorial

April 25, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Various Chattanooga-area signs beginning March 16 (click for more)

The City Council is set to consider action on two projects by the popular Walnut Street Bridge. The council earlier approved on first reading a $2,200,652 contract with Thomas Brothers Construction ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, STEVEN WAYNE 4219 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Signs Of The Times

Various Chattanooga-area signs beginning March 16 (click for more)

City Planning Projects At Walnut Street Bridge Plaza, Ed Johnson Memorial

The City Council is set to consider action on two projects by the popular Walnut Street Bridge. The council earlier approved on first reading a $2,200,652 contract with Thomas Brothers Construction for work on the section of the plaza closest to the bridge. There is a $160,0000 contingency amount. Some of the funding is from the Benwood Foundation and Lyndhurst Foundation. ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

How did a once in a lifetime moment get past us. The Saturday Funnies has just learned that earlier this week there was an occurrence that will never happen again in our lifetimes. Get this, Monday was the 20 th of the month. In the military we work off a 24-hour clock rather than a 12-hour clock, which means 8 p.m. is the “20” hour. This means that at 20 minutes and 20 seconds ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors