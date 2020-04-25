 Sunday, April 26, 2020 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907.

The confirmed cases are now at 23,216 - up by 725.

Hospitalizations are at 4,353 - up 31.

Whitfield County is up to 63 cases, still with four deaths. 

Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County is at 16, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County is at 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 283 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 133 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 81 cases and remains at 10 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,543. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - no change from Friday. Cobb County has 1,395 cases and 74 deaths. There are now 1,788 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,460 cases with no new deaths for the second straight day, for a total of 46.  

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,470 cases, and the same 108 deaths.


More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The New Stanford Report

It has been wisely said, and widely subscribed, that “a positive attitude won’t guarantee you’ll succeed, but being negative will guarantee you won’t.” It is time for us to put our ‘game face’ on. By every measure, our nation, our county, our city, our neighborhood, and our very own house can stand inaction no more. Governor Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger are the first ... (click for more)

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


