Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907.

The confirmed cases are now at 23,216 - up by 725.

Hospitalizations are at 4,353 - up 31.

Whitfield County is up to 63 cases, still with four deaths.



Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County is at 16, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County is at 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 283 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 133 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 81 cases and remains at 10 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,543. There have been 91 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - no change from Friday. Cobb County has 1,395 cases and 74 deaths. There are now 1,788 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,460 cases with no new deaths for the second straight day, for a total of 46.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,470 cases, and the same 108 deaths.