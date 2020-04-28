April 28, 2020
Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group on Tuesday announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to reopen safely. Gyms will be allowed to reopen in 89 of the state’s 95 counties beginning ... (click for more)
Like so many other businesses and organizations, COVID-19 has forced the Chattanooga Housing Authority to change or alter some of its policies. One such instance of this is how CHA has utilized ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group on Tuesday announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to reopen safely. Gyms will be allowed to reopen in 89 of the state’s 95 counties beginning Friday. The counties excluded are those with locally-run health departments: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan.
“Exercise is incredibly important for the physical ... (click for more)
Like so many other businesses and organizations, COVID-19 has forced the Chattanooga Housing Authority to change or alter some of its policies. One such instance of this is how CHA has utilized its furlough policy, which will stay in effect until Dec. 31.
This policy would address employees that cannot work from home, or where there is “not enough work to keep them engaged.” ... (click for more)
To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem,
First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)
Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC.
“I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.”
Tiano transferred ... (click for more)
Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)