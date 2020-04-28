Some City Council Members Leary Of Going Back To Meetings At City Hall

Some City Council members said they are leary of going back next month to meeting again at City Hall with the coronavirus still a threat.

The order of Governor Bill Lee allowing electronic meetings expires May 18.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is responsible for the upkeep of several family members, including her grandmother. She said she does not want to put her health at risk.

The council discussed having the meeting time undergo a thorough cleaning.

There was also discussion of having the members somehow sit at least six feet from one another. They are now huddled close together.

Chairman Chip Henderson said for members of the audience there would be certain seats marked that could be used. He said when those seats are all filled, then no one else would be let in.

Councilman Anthony Byrd asked if members of the public could be required to wear masks. City Attorney Phil Noblett said there is no guidance yet from the governor on people attending meetings.

Councilwoman Coonrod also said she does not want custodial personnel going into her office at City Hall.

The council recently has been meeting from the safety of their homes by Zoom.