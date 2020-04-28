Over 62,000 Cubic Yards Of Brush And Debris Has Been Removed From Tornado Zone

City officials said 62,000 cubic yards of brush and debris has been removed from the zone in East Brainerd where the Easter tornado wreaked havoc.

Justin Holland, city public works administrator, said city crews working removed over 23,000 cubic yards, while also cutting fallen trees and getting other debris out of the roadways.

He said a private firm was hired that has taken away 37,000 cubic yards of debris in three days.

Mr. Holland said the effort now is to remove debris from private property as well as piles that were pushed to the sides of roads.

He said at the time of the storm city crews had a call list of fewer than 1,500 for brush and debris. He said that has gone up to over 7,000 as crews have been focused on East Brainerd.

Mr. Holland said some city crews are still working in East Brainerd, but others are working on the large backlog across the city.