Kimberly West Now Charged With Coercion Of A Witness In Auburn Hills Trailer Park Investigation

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went before a Hamilton County Magistrate on Tuesday, and swore to facts surrounding the coercion of witnesses by Kimberly Gail West, 49, who is a manager of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park. She had previously been arrested on April 23 and charged with offenses related to hoarding of tornado relief items.

The current charges of coercion of witness involve actions taken by Ms. West concerning trailer park tenants after being released on the original charges, authorities said.



The magistrate on duty issued warrants for the arrest of Ms.

West charging her with two felony counts of coercion of a witness.At approximately 4 p.m. she was taken into custody. She was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.