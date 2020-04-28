 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Weather

Kimberly West Now Charged With Coercion Of A Witness In Auburn Hills Trailer Park Investigation

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went before a Hamilton County Magistrate on Tuesday, and swore to facts surrounding the coercion of witnesses by Kimberly Gail West, 49, who is a manager of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park. She had previously been arrested on April 23 and charged with offenses related to hoarding of tornado relief items. 

The current charges of coercion of witness involve actions taken by Ms. West concerning trailer park tenants after being released on the original charges, authorities said.

The magistrate on duty issued warrants for the arrest of Ms.

West charging her with two felony counts of coercion of a witness.

At approximately 4 p.m. she was taken into custody. She was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE 4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four more to 188. Cases rose from 9,918 in the Monday report to 10,052. Officials said 881 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE 4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) --- CASTILLO-MARTINEZ, JESUS DANIEL 4618 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091694 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went before a Hamilton County Magistrate on Tuesday, and swore to facts surrounding the coercion of witnesses by Kimberly Gail West, 49, who is a manager of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park. She had previously been arrested on April 23 and charged with offenses related to hoarding of tornado relief items. The current charges of ... (click for more)

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


