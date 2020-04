The Sheriff's Office plans to test all inmates and staff for coronavirus at the County Jail on Thursday.

That comes after an inmate who had been brought to the facility from the Bledsoe Correctional Institute tested positive. There has been an outbreak of the virus at the Pikeville facility.

Officials said no staff members have shown any symptoms.

Staff is now wearing personal protection equipment.

There are currently 326 inmates at the facility, which has a capacity of 505.