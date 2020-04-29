Signal Mountain Recycle Center Opens Thursday, Only Certain Residents Can Drop Off At A Time Based On Garbage Pickup Day

After being closed since the middle of March, the Signal Mountain Recycle Center is set to re-open on Thursday. It will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will operate as a drive-through facility.

Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper said residents will be able to use the recycle center on their garbage pick-up day. People who go will not need to or be able to park at the center.

This setup will be comply with COVID-19 guidelines and will keep residents and employees safe, she said.

“People will actually be driving through the center rather than parking and walking in,” said Ms. Hopper in an email. “We are working on a sketch to show the traffic pattern. The area will be coned off and there will be attendants there to guide you through.”

During Monday’s town council meeting, Town Manager Boyd Veal laid out a plan for how the recycle center would work, saying, “One car can come through at a time, where we would have room for staffing vehicles and people to wait in line. One car could come up, unload their stuff, and then the next car could as well.”

According to Signal Mountain’s Facebook page, the hours from Monday to Friday will also be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to their Facebook, “Non-resident use will not be allowed at this time.”

When asked how the town will enforce a policy of only allowing people to drop off on their garbage pickup day, Ms. Hopper said, “We have the garbage pick-up schedule listed by street. So an attendant will be there to ask people what street they live on. That is how we have been operating the Transfer Station and it has worked out well.”