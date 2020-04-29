 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 62.0°F   thunderstorm rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Scott Wilson To Retire As Baylor Headmaster in 2021; Christopher B. Angel Named Baylor’s 10th Headmaster

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Baylor School Headmaster Scott Wilson announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

This news was followed by an announcement from Ryan Crimmins, Baylor’s chairman of the board of trustees, that Chris Angel has been named the school’s tenth headmaster effective July 1, 2021. Angel is a 1989 graduate of Baylor School and currently serves as headmaster of Hammond School, a pre-K through grade 12 independent school in Columbia, S.C.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome one of our own back home to Baylor,” said Mr.

Crimmins. “Chris has 25 years of impressive experience and earned respect from within the independent school community, and it all began at Baylor. He knows our community and our culture, and will bring with him a high level of enthusiasm and energy. He and Peggy, along with their daughters, will be a welcome addition to our school family. We look forward to working with Chris as we help write Baylor’s next chapter.”

The connection between Hammond School and Baylor is not a new one. Former Baylor Headmaster Dr. Herb Barks Jr., a 1951 Baylor graduate also served as headmaster at Hammond from 1989-2006, and Wilson served in various roles at Hammond from 1990-97 including upper school head, director of admission and financial aid, history instructor, and boys varsity basketball coach.

“I’m excited to rejoin a community that holds such a special place in my heart,” said Mr. Angel. “I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to lead an institution in which I believe, and one that has had such a significant impact on my own life. I look forward to working with Scott Wilson to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

A graduate of the University of Georgia with a B.S. degree in biology, Mr. Angel also received his M.A. degree in private school leadership from Columbia University in New York City. He has served as headmaster at Hammond since 2009, where he previously held the position of head of upper school from 2002-2009. During his tenure, the school saw unprecedented growth through the expansion of unique academic offerings, experiential education opportunities, national recognition among secondary schools, and an expanded footprint to include state-of-the-art facilities and co-curricular programs. Under his leadership, the athletic department was named a three-time winner of South Carolina’s most prestigious athletic award, the arts developed an international repertoire, and community service offerings were expanded school-wide.

Mr. Wilson was appointed in 2009, becoming the ninth administrator to lead Baylor since its founding in 1893. He led the school through a strategic planning process as it marked its 125th year in 2018-19 and helped lead the most successful capital campaign in the school’s history, raising $53 million to fund $30 million in capital improvements and boosting the school’s endowment to $140 million.

He oversaw the completion numerous facility and campus improvements, including of the new 34,000 square foot Scotty Probasco Academic Center and the Von D. Oehmig Sports Performance Center, and major renovations of the Bullard Quadrangle, Guerry Dining Hall, Hedges Library, and three dormitory renovations.

He has also overseen curricular additions including the Civic Scholars Program, Global Scholars Program and an Advanced Science, Engineering, and Research Program that has gained national attention. In 2019, the athletic program was named the top program in the state and ranked third by MaxPreps nationally.

Mr. Wilson was the 2017 recipient of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association A.F. Bridges Award honoring an individual who displays high ideals of integrity and ethics and for examples of citizenship and sportsmanship

He served as president of Tennessee Association of Independent Schools (TAIS) from 2016 - 2018, is a board member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) and was a facilitator for the SAIS New Heads Institute in Atlanta for eight years.

“The board of trustees is grateful for the first-class manner in which Scott is managing this transition and it should come as no surprise that he has committed to making the next 15 months the best it can possibly be to prepare Baylor for his successor,” said Mr. Crimmins. “The board, alumni, students, parents, and faculty are grateful for his outstanding leadership and efforts to achieve many milestones during his tenure.”




April 29, 2020

Barber Shops, Hair Salons Can Open Next Wednesday

April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

April 29, 2020

Some City Council And County Commission Members Leery Of Going Back To Meetings At City Hall, Courthouse


Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday with specific guidelines. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the ... (click for more)

Some City Council and County Commission members said they are leery of going back next month to meeting again at City Hall and the County Courthouse with the coronavirus still a threat. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Barber Shops, Hair Salons Can Open Next Wednesday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday with specific guidelines. The Hamilton County Health Department will open barber shops and hair salons based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge released last Friday. Officials said, ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. On Saturday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee: Blount County William Blount High School ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors