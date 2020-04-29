 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 62.0°F   thunderstorm rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Rain Fog/Mist

COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. 

On Saturday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Blount County William Blount High School
219 County Farm Road, Maryville
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bradley County Cleveland Middle School
3635 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Carroll County Carroll County Civic Center
201 Mustang Drive, Huntingdon
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Carter County Hampton High School
766 First Ave., Hampton
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fentress County Fentress County Public Library
306 South Main St., Jamestown
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln County Senior Citizens Center
908 Washington St. West, Fayetteville
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rutherford County McKnight Park
120 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

On Sunday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Campbell County Jacksboro Middle School
150 Eagle Circle, Jacksboro
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Giles County Giles County Agripark
2030 Elkton Pike, Pulaski
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lauderdale County Ripley Elementary School
100 Highway 19, Ripley
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sequatchie County Sequatchie Schools Complex
7079 TN-28, Dunlap
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sumner County Gallatin High School
700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Unicoi County Unicoi County High School
700 Mohawk Drive, Erwin
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warren County Warren County Farmers Market
100 Market St., McMinnville
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these events to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the
process of collecting their samples.

Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. 

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events. 

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at
www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.


Barber Shops, Hair Salons Can Open Next Wednesday

Some City Council And County Commission Members Leery Of Going Back To Meetings At City Hall, Courthouse


Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


