Barber Shops, Hair Salons Can Open Next Wednesday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday with specific guidelines.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open barber shops and hair salons based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge released last Friday.

Officials said, "All hair salons and barber shops shall comply with the guidelines, which will be released later this week and can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov."