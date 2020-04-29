 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 57.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Barber Shops, Hair Salons Can Open Next Wednesday

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday with specific guidelines.

 

The Hamilton County Health Department will open barber shops and hair salons based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge released last Friday.

 

Officials said, "All hair salons and barber shops shall comply with the guidelines, which will be released later this week and can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov."

 


Georgia Has 1,095 Coronavirus Deaths; 25,634 Cases

Georgia state health officials on Wednesday said there have been 1,095 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 60 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 25,634, up by 822 in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are at 5,072, up 206 since Tuesday. Whitfield County now has 79 cases, up four from Tuesday, and remains at four deaths. Walker ... (click for more)

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Publication

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings: Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities ... (click for more)

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


