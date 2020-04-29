 Thursday, April 30, 2020 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 60 More Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Total To 1,095; 822 New Cases Result In 25,634 Total; Chattooga Has 2nd Death

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Georgia state health officials on Wednesday said there have been 1,095 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 60 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 25,634, up by 822 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,072, up 206 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County now has 79 cases, up four from Tuesday, and remains at four deaths. 

Walker County has two more cases, for a total of 60, and no deaths. Dade County is still reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County has 16 cases, two more since Tuesday, and an additional death for a total of two. The new death from Chattooga was a 65-year-old man with chronic conditions.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 308 cases, 10 more than Tuesday. They remain at 30 deaths from the virus. 

Floyd County (Rome) has five more cases for a total of 139, and 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 89 cases, four more than Tuesday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,766. There have been 114 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,568 cases and 87 deaths. There are now 1,965 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 46 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,720 cases and 55 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,497 cases and 119 deaths.


Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 24-30

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Thursday morning. At 5:43 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 2512 Maplewood Drive. The caller informed dispatch that someone was pounding on the doors to see if anyone was home. The caller informed dispatch that no one is coming to the door. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 24-30

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 24-30: 04-24-20 Liver, Jadson Raider, 30, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness. 04-25-20 Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Matthews II, Jerry Lee, 49, of 169 McDonald Drive, ... (click for more)

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


