One Of City's Oldest Social Clubs Pitching In To Help During Virus Crisis

One of Chattanooga's oldest social club, The Mountain City Club, is reaching out to help feed local medical personnel during the coronavirus crisis.

President Mark Schmissrauter said, "We initiated 'a call to action' to our members this week to assist CHI Memorial Hospital Emergency doctors and staff.

"We delivered individual lunches to Memorial Hospital at the Glenwood downtown main facility. They dispersed many of them to the Hixson and Fort Oglethorpe locations.

"This effort will allow for the doctors and staff in the emergency rooms to stay on task and not go without nourishment during their stressful working hours and conditions.

"All donations have come from the Mountain City Club's members in an effort to help our community. Our members truly care about this city and are determined to help in any way. Our plans are to continue this effort until Covid-19 is contained."

The Mountain City Club, which was founded in 1889, began offering takeout orders available to the community on March 22.

The club, located at 729 Chestnut St., can be reached at 423 756-5584.

More information is at:

https://www.facebook.com/MountainCityClub/