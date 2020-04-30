 Thursday, April 30, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

Thursday, April 30, 2020

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

At 5:43 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 2512 Maplewood Drive. The caller informed dispatch that someone was pounding on the doors to see if anyone was home. The caller informed dispatch that no one is coming to the door.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting flames visible in the windows at the front of the home. Since this address was in the tornado damaged area, the Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional tankers to the scene in case fire hydrants were damaged from the tornado. Chattanooga Fire Department and Highway 58 VFD responded to the scene. At 6 a.m., fire personnel on the scene reported to dispatch the home was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials reported damages at $150,000. No injuries were reported.



April 30, 2020

COVID-19 Testing This Coming Weekend At Riverfront Emissions Testing Center

April 30, 2020

Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

April 30, 2020

Parkridge Health System To Resume Elective Procedures On Monday


Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Emissions Testing Center. Emissions testing has been suspended by Governor Lee until May 15. Spanish interpreters and American ... (click for more)

11 a.m. marked the beginning of the Signal Mountain Recycle Center’s grand reopening as a drive through-only facility. “So we’re trying to have as much space as possible available for the ... (click for more)

Parkridge Health System will resume elective procedures on Monday. Officials said, "We remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of our patients, caregivers ... (click for more)



Breaking News

COVID-19 Testing This Coming Weekend At Riverfront Emissions Testing Center

Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Emissions Testing Center. Emissions testing has been suspended by Governor Lee until May 15. Spanish interpreters and American Sign Language service will be available. The Heath Department reminds the public: - No appointment needed; - No referral needed; - No symptoms needed; - No insurance or ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

11 a.m. marked the beginning of the Signal Mountain Recycle Center’s grand reopening as a drive through-only facility. “So we’re trying to have as much space as possible available for the residents to pull in, queuing as many residents as we can without creating traffic problems on the highway,” said Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper. Located on Taft ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Time I Got To Spend With John Mercer

I never had the chance to work with John Mercer as our friendship was strictly outside broadcasting. When John came to WDEF TV in 2003 Luther Masingill took both of us to lunch at the Mount Vernon. From the beginning of the conversation John wanted to know more about the personalities in our profession. John was very curious about Harry Thornton and his popularity on the Morning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

David Hope: Don't Let NCAA Athletes Get Paid For Endorsements

The NCAA is seriously considering allowing student athletes to accept payments from third party entities for endorsements, personal appearances, having their names appear on merchandise, etc. They say it is unfair for these highly qualified students athletes not to profit from all their hard work. The argument is made that the universities and the media are making millions off ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors