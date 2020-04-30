Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

At 5:43 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 2512 Maplewood Drive. The caller informed dispatch that someone was pounding on the doors to see if anyone was home. The caller informed dispatch that no one is coming to the door.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting flames visible in the windows at the front of the home. Since this address was in the tornado damaged area, the Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional tankers to the scene in case fire hydrants were damaged from the tornado. Chattanooga Fire Department and Highway 58 VFD responded to the scene. At 6 a.m., fire personnel on the scene reported to dispatch the home was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials reported damages at $150,000. No injuries were reported.