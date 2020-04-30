 Thursday, April 30, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Parkridge Health System To Resume Elective Procedures On Monday

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Parkridge Health System will resume elective procedures on Monday.

Officials said, "We remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities is and will continue to be our top priority. As we continue to monitor the trajectory of this pandemic as well as state and federal policies, we have begun to thoughtfully re-introduce scheduled procedures and surgeries to ensure that those who have been waiting for important care have access to treatment. Many people in our community have medical needs unrelated to COVID-19 that should not be ignored.

"Over the past few months, we have been and will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintaining and often exceeding their guidance. We are taking the following precautions to help ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues:

· Screening for all patients, visitors and staff before entering facilities

· Treating COVID-19 patients in isolated areas of the hospital separate from other patients in our care. Patients with scheduled procedures are assigned caregivers who are not caring for COVID-19 patients during their shift.

· Universal masking throughout the facility where all caregivers and visitors wear masks, which exceeds CDC guidelines.

· Heightened infection prevention policies are in place thru facility, including the frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces.

"We are in continuous communication with state and local health departments, and those surgeons who have direct responsibility for their patients. We continue to follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations as they evolve, and our hospital will accommodate procedures that physicians determine to be appropriate within those recommendations."


COVID-19 Testing This Coming Weekend At Riverfront Emissions Testing Center

Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

COVID-19 Testing This Coming Weekend At Riverfront Emissions Testing Center

Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Emissions Testing Center. Emissions testing has been suspended by Governor Lee until May 15. Spanish interpreters and American Sign Language service will be available. The Heath Department reminds the public: - No appointment needed; - No referral needed; - No symptoms needed; - No insurance or ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

11 a.m. marked the beginning of the Signal Mountain Recycle Center’s grand reopening as a drive through-only facility. “So we’re trying to have as much space as possible available for the residents to pull in, queuing as many residents as we can without creating traffic problems on the highway,” said Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper. Located on Taft ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Time I Got To Spend With John Mercer

I never had the chance to work with John Mercer as our friendship was strictly outside broadcasting. When John came to WDEF TV in 2003 Luther Masingill took both of us to lunch at the Mount Vernon. From the beginning of the conversation John wanted to know more about the personalities in our profession. John was very curious about Harry Thornton and his popularity on the Morning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

David Hope: Don't Let NCAA Athletes Get Paid For Endorsements

The NCAA is seriously considering allowing student athletes to accept payments from third party entities for endorsements, personal appearances, having their names appear on merchandise, etc. They say it is unfair for these highly qualified students athletes not to profit from all their hard work. The argument is made that the universities and the media are making millions off ... (click for more)


