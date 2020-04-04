Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 26 - From 21 On Friday; Cases Go From 1,336 To 1,569

Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 26 - five more than the Friday report.

Cases on Saturday went up from 1,336 to 1,569.

The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is holding at 12 cases.

The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 372 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with four more deaths bringing the total to nine. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 123 cases and five deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 123 cases and one death.