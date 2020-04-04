Georgia Conoravirus Deaths Pass 200; Cases Rise To 6,160

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 201 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - three more than reported on Friday. The cases have spiraled to 6,160 - up from the Friday report of 5,967. On Tuesday it was 4,117.

Officials said 1,239 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,222 on Friday.

Whitfield County is up to 16 cases with one death, that of 93-year-old carpet magnate Jack Bandy. He died last Sunday in an Atlanta hospital.



Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now is up to three cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday, and the 79-year-old female later died.

Catoosa County has increased to six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 160 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a seventh death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 79 cases with a third death, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with two deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 941 cases. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 428 cases with 20 deaths. There are now 500 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 364 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 224 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 636 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 128 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 114 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 149 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 60 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 84 cases, but no deaths.