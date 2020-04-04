 Saturday, April 4, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Conoravirus Deaths Pass 200; Cases Rise To 6,160

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 201 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - three more than reported on Friday. The cases have spiraled to 6,160 - up from the Friday report of 5,967. On Tuesday it was 4,117.

Officials said 1,239 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,222 on Friday.

Whitfield County is up to 16 cases with one death, that of 93-year-old carpet magnate Jack Bandy. He died last Sunday in an Atlanta hospital.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now is up to three cases. Dade County reported its first case on Monday, and the 79-year-old female later died.

Catoosa County has increased to six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 160 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a seventh death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 79 cases with a third death, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with two deaths. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 941 cases. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 428 cases with 20 deaths. There are now 500 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 364 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 224 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 636 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 128 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 114 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 149 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 60 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 84 cases, but no deaths.


April 3, 2020

Signal Mayor Warns Against "Anecdote-Fueled Gossip" On Virus Topic

April 3, 2020

Coronavirus Peak 3 Weeks Away, Whitfield EMA Director Warns

April 3, 2020

Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning


A few weeks after Signal Mountain declared a state of emergency, the town will be complying with Governor Bill Lee’s executive shelter at home order. Mayor Dan Landrum has been vocal about the ... (click for more)

If you think you might have a respiratory illness, call your primary care physician and get checked out to make sure you don’t have the COVID-19 virus. That was some of the advice offered ... (click for more)

The contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project through downtown Chattanooga will be shifting traffic on MLK Boulevard and U.S 27 South Exit 1B on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and ending ... (click for more)




A few weeks after Signal Mountain declared a state of emergency, the town will be complying with Governor Bill Lee’s executive shelter at home order. Mayor Dan Landrum has been vocal about the need for social distance. He stressed the interconnected nature of Signal Mountain and Chattanooga, and how a COVID-19 case on the mountain would affect the larger city. “We can’t just ... (click for more)

If you think you might have a respiratory illness, call your primary care physician and get checked out to make sure you don’t have the COVID-19 virus. That was some of the advice offered by Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig during the county’s live conference call, known as County Connect, on Thursday afternoon. You can watch the entire ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970’s. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Well, here we are: By nightfall Friday we had 1,097,909 cases of the coronavirus in the world, the count up by 69,073 in just one day. In Louisiana, where the total cases quite nearly doubled in 24 hours, there are 10,227 cases with 370 dead, a gain of 60 since the day before. The United States? It’s horrifying; 30,715 new cases on Friday pushing us easily over 275,000 with our ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Vols' Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Stresses Health, Safety In Friday Media Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with members of the media on Friday via the Zoom platform as the Volunteers continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee student-athletes just completed their second week of online classes. The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all in-person athletics activities, ... (click for more)


