Georgia Death Toll Up 11 From Coronavirus Since Saturday; Cases Go From 6,383 To 6,742

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 219 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 11 more than reported on Saturday.

The cases have risen to 6,742 - up from the Saturday report of 6,383.

Officials said 1,296 have been hospitalized from the deadly new strain of virus.

Whitfield County remains at 16 cases with one death.



Walker County, which long resisted the virus, remains at three cases. Dade County still has had one case and one death.

Catoosa County remains at six cases and Chattooga County at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville remains at 160 cases with seven deaths. Floyd County (Rome) has 82 cases and three deaths, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 23 with two deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 970 cases. There have been 28 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 474 cases with 24 deaths. There are now 549 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with nine deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 410 cases with seven deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 238 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 688 cases with 31 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. The deaths include Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson, 63. She died Wednesday night in the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Lee County, which is near Albany, has 138 cases with nine deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 124 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 158 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 62 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 117 cases, but still no deaths.