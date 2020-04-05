 Monday, April 6, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Death Toll Up 11 From Coronavirus Since Saturday; Cases Go From 6,383 To 6,742

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 219 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 11 more than reported on Saturday.

The cases have risen to 6,742 - up from the Saturday report of 6,383.

Officials said 1,296 have been hospitalized from the deadly new strain of virus.

Whitfield County remains at 16 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, remains at three cases. Dade County still has had one case and one death.

Catoosa County remains at six cases and Chattooga County at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville remains at 160 cases with seven deaths. Floyd County (Rome) has 82 cases and three deaths, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 23 with two deaths. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 970 cases. There have been 28 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 474 cases with 24 deaths. There are now 549 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with nine deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 410 cases with seven deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 238 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 688 cases with 31 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. The deaths include Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson, 63. She died Wednesday night in the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Lee County, which is near Albany, has 138 cases with nine deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 124 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 158 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 62 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 117 cases, but still no deaths.


April 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 5, 2020

Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

April 5, 2020

State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday. Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) EVADING ARREST EVADING ARREST --- BIRT, DE UNOTA M 2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 18 years ... (click for more)

Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday. Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has added a case to go to 13. There are 398 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with nine deaths. Shelby County, which ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

I am a retired anesthesiologist and I would like to appeal to each of you to practice social isolation. Anesthesia workers have the highest rate of contracting the coronavirus of any health care providers. The group that I retired from has two confirmed cases and others being tested. This is while we are at the very beginning of the surge in cases. There is inadequate testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Musings In Sunshine

The weather yesterday was so gorgeous and the world around me so quiet that I spent a good deal of the day on my outside porch, watching my herd of squirrels try to out-think the new squirrel-proof bird feeder, and praying more than once about this week ahead. Our Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, speaking on “Meet The Press,” had the most ominous prediction of the day when said ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors