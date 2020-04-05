Remaining County Clerk's Office That Was Still Open Is Now Closed

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Sunday that the County Clerk’s Bonny Oaks office will close to the public effective Monday. It is slated to remain close through April 14.
Mr. Knowles said, "The 14th is the recommendation made by Governor Bill Lee’s Executive ‘stay at home’ Order. Courthouse offices remain closed as of March 25.
We will continue operating behind the scenes facilitating online orders, processing dealer volume, and receiving telephone calls
“This decision is heavily influenced by recent predictions that the COVID-19 outbreak will drastically increase this month and the Governor’s Executive order. I want do everything possible to protect my dedicated deputy clerks, their families, and the public.
“With the State possibly further waiving emission requirements, vehicle renewal registrations can be made online or by mail. Motorists should access www.countyclerkanytime.com, or mail to: County Clerk, Post Office Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868.
“The issuance of a marriage license may be scheduled by ‘appointment only’. Couples must access www.countyclerkanytime.com, complete a marriage license pre-app and then call 423-209-6500 for an appointment.
“I ask the public to pray for our community and to bear with the County Clerk’s office during this serious health crisis we all face.”