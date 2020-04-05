Remaining County Clerk's Office That Was Still Open Is Now Closed

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Sunday that the County Clerk’s Bonny Oaks office will close to the public effective Monday. It is slated to remain close through April 14.

Mr. Knowles said, "The 14th is the recommendation made by Governor Bill Lee’s Executive ‘stay at home’ Order. Courthouse offices remain closed as of March 25. We will continue operating behind the scenes facilitating online orders, processing dealer volume, and receiving telephone calls