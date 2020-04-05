 Sunday, April 5, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Remaining County Clerk's Office That Was Still Open Is Now Closed

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Sunday that the County Clerk’s Bonny Oaks office will close to the public effective Monday. It is slated to remain close through April 14.

 

Mr. Knowles said, "The 14th is the recommendation made by Governor Bill Lee’s Executive ‘stay at home’ Order. Courthouse offices remain closed as of March 25.

We will continue operating behind the scenes facilitating online orders, processing dealer volume, and receiving telephone calls

 

“This decision is heavily influenced by recent predictions that the COVID-19 outbreak will drastically increase this month and the Governor’s Executive order. I want do everything possible to protect my dedicated deputy clerks, their families, and the public. 

 

“With the State possibly further waiving emission requirements, vehicle renewal registrations can be made online or by mail.  Motorists should access www.countyclerkanytime.com, or mail to: County Clerk, Post Office Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868.

 

“The issuance of a marriage license may be scheduled by ‘appointment only’. Couples must access www.countyclerkanytime.com, complete a marriage license pre-app and then call 423-209-6500 for an appointment.

 

“I ask the public to pray for our community and to bear with the County Clerk’s office during this serious health crisis we all face.”

 


Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF




Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday. Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has added a case to go to 13. There are 398 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with nine deaths. Shelby County, which ... (click for more)

State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release at 2 p.m. CDT. The dashboard visualizes the health department’s data by breaking out: New cases by day and total cases, both per county New hospitalizations and new ... (click for more)

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

I am a retired anesthesiologist and I would like to appeal to each of you to practice social isolation. Anesthesia workers have the highest rate of contracting the coronavirus of any health care providers. The group that I retired from has two confirmed cases and others being tested. This is while we are at the very beginning of the surge in cases. There is inadequate testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Can Your Kids Sew?

A crisis, particularly as evil and deadly as the worldwide coronavirus, brings out the very best in people. But just as the great pendulum swings, the worst appear as well. These are the ones I detest the most: “The Legion of the Miserable” (LOM for short) because they are void of common sense, problematic, stupid, spineless, and fearful of their own shadows. For every 100 problem ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)


